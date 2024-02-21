Baltic index edges up on gains in smaller vessels

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index edged up to hit a one-month high on Tuesday, as gains in the panamax and supramax vessels overshadowed a decline in the larger capesize vessel segment.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was up 3 points, or 0.2%, at 1,632 points,its highest since Jan. 10.

The capesize index lost 48 points, or 2%, to 2,409, falling for the first time in three sessions.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transports 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased by $397 to $19,981.

The panamax index .BPNI hit its highest since Jan. 4, adding 25 points, or 1.5%, to 1,706 points.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carries about 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, were up by $220 at $15,352.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose for a fifth straight session, scaling its highest level since Jan. 10. It gained 39 points at 1,129 points,

The European Union launched on Monday a naval mission to the Red Sea “to restore and safeguard freedom of navigation” there.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)