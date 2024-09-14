Baltic index en route to weekly fall as capesize dips
The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index fell on Friday and was on its way for its first weekly decline in five weeks on Friday, pressured by a dip in the capesize segment.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, declined 37 points, or 1.9%, to 1,890. The index dropped about 0.7% so far this week.
The capesize index dipped by 136 points, or 4.2%, to 3,089 points and lost about 3.9% this week registering its first weekly decline in six.
Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased $1,130 to $25,620.
The panamax index gained 26 points, or 1.9% to reach 1,428 points.
Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, increased $229 to $12,849.
Dalian iron ore futures prices dipped on Friday but logged a weekly rise, as the prospect of fresh Chinese stimulus and a recovery in steel demand lifted market sentiment amid the top consumer’s faltering economic recovery.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index edged up 1 points to 1,264.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)