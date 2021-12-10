Baltic index falls as rates for larger vessels dip, posts weekly gain

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index fell on Friday, tracking larger capesize and panamax vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, shed 71 points, or 2.1% to 3,272. It had scaled its highest in over a month on Wednesday.

However, the main index gained 3.2% this week, registering its fourth weekly gain in five.

The capesize index was down 162 points, or 3.3%, to 4,827. It rose 5.1% for the week.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased by $1,344 to $40,035.

Iron ore futures slipped, as rising portside inventory of the steelmaking ingredient in top steel producer China, along with weak demand, signalled prices could further weaken in 2022.

The panamax index decreased 77 points, or 2.5%, to its lowest in over a week at 3,068. It posted a 1.9% weekly decline.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, fell $696 to $27,610.

The supramax index rose 10 points, or 1.2%, to 2,551, its highest level in over a month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)