Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Baltic index falls for eighth straight session on lower capesize rates

Baltic index falls for eighth straight session on lower capesize rates

in Dry Bulk Market,International Shipping News 17/09/2019

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, stretched its losing streak to an eighth straight session on Monday, hurt by lower rates for capesize vessels.

The Baltic index, which reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 1 point to 2,311 points. The index has fallen for eight straight sessions.

The capesize index dropped 9 points, or 0.2%, to 4,538 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $5 to $34,001.

The panamax index was unchanged at 2,133 points, after snapping a six-session losing streak on Friday.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, were unchanged at $17,077.

The supramax index inched down 5 points to 1,294.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software