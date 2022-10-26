Baltic index falls for fifth session on weakness across vessel segments

Recent News

  

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI), which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, extended its decline to a fifth straight session, weighed down by a dip in rates across vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, fell 42 points, or about 2.3%, to 1,755.

The capesize index (.BACI) lost 81 points, or about 4%, to 1,955.

Average daily earnings for capesizes (.BATCA), which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as coal and steel-making ingredient iron ore used in construction, fell $674 to $16,209.

Iron ore futures slumped with the Dalian benchmark contract hitting a seven-week low as China’s steel demand season draws to an end with a disappointing outcome.

“The prevailing momentum across the majority of the main trade routes was slightly bearish,” said shipbroker Allied in a weekly market report, referring to capesizes.

The panamax index (.BPNI) fell 40 points, or about 1.9%, to about a month low of 2,073.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes (.BPWT), which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, dropped $366 to $18,653.

The supramax index (.BSIS) fell 12 points to 1,658.
