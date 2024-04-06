Baltic index falls for third week on weaker rates across segments

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index fell on Friday to log its third straight weekly decline, weighed down by a dip in rates across all vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, shed 41 points or 2.5% to 1,628 points, its lowest level in seven weeks.

The index was down over 10% for the week.

The capesize index was down by 80 points, or 3.4%, at 2,274. It logged a weekly rise of over 13%.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transports 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, was down by $665 at $18,857.

The panamax index fell by 38 points, or about 2.2%, to 1,695 points. The contract was down for the third straight week.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carries about 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, decreased by $346 to $15,255.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index shed 12 points, or about 1%, to 1,261 points. The contract was down 5.3% for the week.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Transportation Department on Friday said it reached an agreement with Baltimore County to revise an $8.26 million grant agreement to enable Tradepoint Atlantic (TPA) to accommodate more cargo.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange and the Shanghai Futures Exchange will be closed on April 4 and 5 due to the Tomb-Sweeping Day holiday in China, the bourses said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)