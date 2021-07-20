Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Baltic index falls on lower capesize, panamax rates

Baltic index falls on lower capesize, panamax rates

in Dry Bulk Market,International Shipping News 21/07/2021

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, inched lower on Tuesday due to slight weakness in the large and medium vessel segments.

The index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, lost 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,053.

The capesize index fell 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,505.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes of iron ore, were down $68 at $29,071.

Futures for steelmaking ingredients on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange rose on Tuesday, with coking coal jumping more than 3% amid supply shortages.

The panamax index dropped 23 points, or 0.6%, to an over three-week low of 3,600, falling for a twelfth straight session.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, fell by $211 to $32,400.

The supramax index firmed by 9 points to 2,783.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software