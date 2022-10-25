Baltic index falls to 3-week low on weakness across vessel segments

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index (.BADI) dropped to its lowest since early October, weighed down by a dip in rates across vessel segments led by the larger capesizes.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, fell 22 points, or about 1.2%, to a 3-week low of 1,797.

The capesize index (.BACI) lost 35 points, or about 1.7%, to 2,036, also a three-week low.

Average daily earnings for capesizes (.BATCA), which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as coal and steel-making ingredient iron ore used in construction, fell $292 to $16,883.

The panamax index (.BPNI) lost 31 points, or about 1.5%, to 2,113.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes (.BPWT), which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, dropped $274 to $19,019.

The supramax index (.BSIS) fell by 8 points to 1,670.

Source: Reuters