Baltic index falls to 4-month low on weaker vessel demand

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell to a four-month low on Monday, weighed down by easing rates across vessel segments.

The Baltic index, which reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell 22 points, or 1.3%, to 1,675, its lowest since July 3.

The capesize index dropped 4 points, or 0.1% to 2,946 points, its lowest in more than a week.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $51 to $24,586.

The panamax index dropped 36 points, or 2.4%, to 1,477, its lowest since July 3.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, fell $284 to $11,858.

The supramax index fell 40 points to 1,005.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru)