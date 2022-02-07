Baltic index flat as lower capesize rates offset gains in smaller vessels

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index inched lower on Monday, as a dip in capesize rates countered a rise in the panamax and supramax segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, fell by a point to 1,422.

The capesize index fell 94 points, or 7.6%, to 1,148.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell by $781 to $9,521.

The panamax index rose 59 points, or 3.3% to 1,855.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, increased by $529 to $16,694.

The supramax index gained 44 points to 1,638.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)