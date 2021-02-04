Baltic index flat as panamax gains offset capesize losses

Recent News

  

05/02/2021

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index that tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities was unchanged on Thursday, as higher rates for panamax vessels countered losses in the capesize and supramax segments.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, was flat at 1,327 points, its lowest since mid-December last year.

The capesize index slipped 4 points, or 0.3%, to 1,540, lowest since Dec. 14, 2020, down for an 11th straight session.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $30 to $12,772.

The panamax index snapped a three-session losing streak, rising 6 points, or 0.4%, to 1,629.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, gained $54 to $14,658.

The supramax index fell 2 points to a two-week low of 1,139.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

