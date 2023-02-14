Recent News

  

Baltic Index Gains As Capesize Sees Best Day In Nearly Two Months

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose to a one-week high on Monday as capesize vessels segment logged its biggest single-day gain since mid-December.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was up 14 points, or about 2.3%, at 616.

The capesize index gained 48 points, or about 9.9%, to 534, hitting a two-week high.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, gained $399 to $4,432.

The panamax index (.BPNI) fell 1 point to 863 points.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, were down $15 at $7,764.

The supramax index was down 3 points at 625 points.
Source: Reuters

