Baltic index gains on higher rates across vessels

in Dry Bulk Market,International Shipping News 11/05/2021

The Baltic exchange’s main sea freight index rose on Monday, buoyed by an uptick in rates for all vessel segments.

The Baltic dry index .BADI , which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, rose by 57 points, or nearly 1.8%, to 3,240.

The capesize index .BACI increased 103 points, or roughly 2.1%, to 5,109.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes of coal and steel-making ingredient iron ore, increased by $856 to $42,370.

China’s ferrous prices took off on Monday, with benchmark iron ore and steel futures hitting all-time highs amid robust demand and supply concerns.

The panamax index .BPNI gained 59 points, or 2%, to 3,014.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,00 tonnes, rose $529 to $27,126.

The supramax index .BSIS increased 20 points to 2,216.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

