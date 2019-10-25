Recent News

  

Baltic index gains on rise in capesize demand

26/10/2019

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, gained on Friday, helped by stronger demand for capesize vessels.

The Baltic index, which reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, rose 16 points, or 0.9%, to 1,801.

The capesize index gained 83 points, or 2.8%, to 3,009.

The average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose by $833 to $24,945.

The panamax index fell 53 points, or 3.0%, to 1,695, its lowest in more than 3 months.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonne to 70,000 tonne, fell $416 to $13,596.

The supramax index fell 13 points to 1,187.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru;)

