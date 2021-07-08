Baltic index gains on stronger capesize rates

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose on Thursday as capesize vessel rates firmed.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, rose 40 points, or 1.2%, to 3,281.

“Looking ahead, we believe the global economic recovery and infrastructure spending by various governments will drive increased demand for dry bulk commodities, further supporting shipping rates,” analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

The capesize index was up 150 points, or 4.3%, at 3,649.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes of coal and steel-making ingredient iron ore, increased by $1,242 to $30,260.

The panamax index dropped 22 points, or around 0.5%, to 4,128, falling for a fourth straight session.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,00 tonnes, reduced by $195 to $37,152.

The supramax index fell 12 points to 2,897.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)