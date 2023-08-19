Baltic index heads for its best week in three

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index .BADI, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities was headed for its best week in three despite inching lower on Friday.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, was down 10 points to 1,237.

* However, the main index rose 9.6% for the week, its best since July 28.

* The capesize index .BACI dropped 67 points, or 4%, to 1,598.

* However, for the week, the index gained 0.4%.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes .BATCA, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased $554 to $13,255.

* Iron ore futures advanced, buoyed by relief that steel mills in China’s top steelmaking province were yet to cut production, even as doubts linger over long-term demand.

* The panamax index .BPNI rose 20 points, or 1.3%, to 1,542, its highest level since May 2. It registered its fourth consecutive weekly gain, rising 15.3%, this week.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes .BPWT, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, increased $174 to $13,876.

* The Canal restrictions, implemented in recent months as the rainy season in Panama has come late this year, could add more pressure on consumer goods prices, according to maritime firms and experts, as delays and extra fees add to shipping costs

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index .BSIS increased by 20 points, or 2.3%, to 879.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)