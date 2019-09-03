Baltic index hits new nine-year high on strong capesize demand

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index rose for an eighth-straight session on Monday, beating a near nine-year peak marked at the end of last week and helped by robust capesize demand.

The Baltic index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, gained 64 points, or 2.7%, to 2,442, a level last seen in November 2010.

The capesize index rose 192 points, or 4.3%, to 4,659 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $1,518 to $36,101.

China’s iron ore futures jumped to a two-week high on healthy short-term demand after Beijing vowed more stimulus for the country’s economy.

The panamax index rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,262, its highest since December 2010.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose $18 to $18,116.

The supramax index gained 10 points to 1,346.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)