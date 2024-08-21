Baltic index hits three-week high on gains in capesize segment

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index .BADI, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, touched its highest in three weeks on Tuesday as the capesize vessel segment gained.

* The overall index .BADI, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, rose 27 points, or 1.6%, to 1,735 to hit its highest since July 30.

* The capesize index .BACI jumped 97 points, or about 3.7%, to 2,691. The index was at its highest since July 25.

* Average daily earnings for capesize vessels .BATCA, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes, such as iron ore and coal, increased $809 to $22,319.

* The panamax index .BPNI lost 23 points, or 1.5%, to 1,521 points.

* Average daily earnings for panamax vessels .BPWT, which usually carries about 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, decreased $212 to $13,688.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index .BSIS was up 4 points at 1,309.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)