Baltic index hits three-week high on sturdy demand across vessel segments

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index tracking rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, rose to its highest level in three weeks on Monday, supported by higher rates across vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels was upby 23 points, or about 2% to 1,209, its highest since Aug. 21.

The capesize index gained 35 points, or 2.7% to 1,324.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes carrying commodities such as iron ore and coal, increased $289 to $10,982.

Iron ore futures rebounded, as improved China economic data lifted sentiment dented by Beijing’s pledge last week to step up regulatory oversight following a price rally.

The panamax index gained 19 points or 1.3% to 1,508.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, rose $165 to $13,570.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index added 20 points to 1,099 points.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)