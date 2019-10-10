Baltic index hits two-week high as vessel activity picks up

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, hit a two-week high on Thursday, as vessel rates across the board continued to strengthen.

The Baltic index, which reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, gained 56 points, or 3%, to 1,929, highest since Sept. 26. The index is up for the fifth straight session.

The capesize index jumped 111 points, or 3.5%, to 3,319, rising for a third straight session.

The average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased by $1,049 to $26,647.

Despite weather and maintenance disruptions, coal and iron ore flows in the Pacific are clearly up, which is the “brightest spot” for the capesize segment, shipbroker Fearnleys said in a note on Wednesday.

The panamax index climbed for a fifth straight session, up 47 points, or 2.5%, at 1,899.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose $380 to $15,220.

The supramax index rose 7 points to 1,211.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru)