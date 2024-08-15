Baltic index hits two-week high on rising capesize rates

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index .BADI, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose to its highest level in two weeks on Wednesday as rates for capesize vessel increased.

* The overall index .BADI, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, rose 58 points, or 3.5%, to 1,728.

* The capesize index .BACI gained 173 points, or about 7%, to 2,650, its highest level since July 25.

* Average daily earnings for capesize vessels .BATCA, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes, such as iron ore and coal, increased $1,436 to $21,976.

* Iron ore futures fell to their lowest in more than a year as disappointing credit data from top consumer China worsened market sentiment that was already dampened by diminishing demand and high supply. IRONORE/

* The panamax index .BPNI lost 3 points, or 0.2%, to 1,560, down for 12 straight sessions.

* Average daily earnings for panamax vessels .BPWT, which usually carries about 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, decreased $31 to $14,037.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index .BSIS was up 5 points, or 0.4%, at 1,297, snapping a 13-day losing streak.

