Baltic index little changed, stays near 1-1/2-month low

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index was little changed on Monday, staying near a 1-1/2-month low hit in the previous session as a rise in capesize segment rates was offset by lower prices for panamax and supramax vessels.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, was up 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,284.

The index fell to its lowest since mid-September of 1,283 points on Friday.

The capesize index rose 20 points, or 1.1%, to 1,895.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $165 to $15,715.

The panamax index was down 14 points, or 1.1%, at 1,275.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, fell $131 to $11,473.

The supramax index eased six points to 943.

