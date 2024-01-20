Baltic Index Logs Best Week In Six As Capesize Rates Jump

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index jumped on Friday to mark its biggest daily gain since Nov. 29, as rates across vessel segments recovered.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, gained 146 points, or 10.8%, to 1,503. It climbed 2.9% in its best week since Dec. 1.

The capesize index rose by 391 points, or 21.1%, to 2,244, for its best session since Nov. 24. The index rose 3.3% on the week, its best in three.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transports 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased by $3,243 to $18,608.

Iron ore futures prices rose for a second consecutive session, underpinned by renewed hopes for further stimulus from top consumer China and a flurry of pre-holiday replenishment by steelmakers.

The panamax index was up 58 points, or 3.9%, to 1,550 and was up nearly 10% this week, its best since Dec. 1.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carries about 60,000 to 70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, was up by $514 to $13,946.

The Kremlin said there was no prospect of reviving the Black Sea grain deal and that alternative routes for shipping Ukrainian grain carried huge risks.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up 1 point to 1,030, snapping a 26-session losing streak. However, it still fell 5.3% for its fifth straight weekly decline.

Yemen’s Houthis have said they did not intend to expand their attacks on shipping in and around the Red Sea further beyond their stated aims of blockading Israel and retaliating against the United States and Britain for air strikes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)