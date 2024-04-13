Baltic index logs weekly gain on strong vessel rates

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index surged to a more than two-week high on Friday, capping off a strong week with rising rates across all vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, rose by 39 points, or 2.3%, to 1,729 points, it highest level since March 28.

The index was up over 6% for the week.

The capesize index gained 77 points, or 3.1%, to 2,552. It logged a weekly rise of over 12%.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transports 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased by $641 to $21,164.

Iron ore futures extended gains and were on track for a weekly gain, thanks to a brighter demand outlook in top consumer China and improved fundamentals in the near term.

The panamax index ticked up 36 points or 2.2% to 1,713 points, an over one-week peak. The contract was up by 1.1% for the week.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carries about 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, was up by $327 to $15,419.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index firmed 11 points or about 1% to 1,272 points and registered a weekly rise.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)