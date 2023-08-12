Baltic index marks weekly dip on capesize weakness

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index .BADI declined on Friday, leading to a small weekly decline as a retreat in rates for capesize vessels outweighed gains in the panamax segment.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying dry bulk commodities, edged down by 8 points to 1,129, and fell 0.6% for the week.

* The capesize index .BACI fell for a fourth straight session, declining 82 points, or about 5%, to 1,592. For the week, the index shed 12.4%.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes .BATCA, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased $683 to $13,200.

* Iron ore futures advanced, helped by rising steel mill production in China, but lingering property sector and steel demand concerns weighed on sentiment. IRONORE/

* The panamax index .BPNI rose 45 points, or 3.5%, to 1,337, the highest level since May 15.It registered its best week in more than five months, rising 18%.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes .BPWT, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, increased $408 to $12,037.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index .BSIS increased by 22 points, or 3.1% to 728.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)