Baltic index marks weekly dip on larger vessel weakness

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index declined on Friday, marking a weekly drop on the back of weaker demand in the larger vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell by 22 points, or 1.3%, to 1,721 points, its lowest level in over two weeks.

The index was down above 10% for the week.

The capesize index shed 58 points, or 2.6%, to 2,172, marking its lowest level since April 10, declining for the sixth straight session. The index registered a weekly decline of over 23%.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transports 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased by $483 to $18,012.

Iron ore futures were poised for a third straight weekly rise as prices largely consolidated gains, with improving demand in top consumer China countering higher portside inventories.

The panamax index was down by 18 points or about 1% to 1,878 points, marking its lowest level since April 17. The contract was down for the first time in the last three weeks.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carries about 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, lost $165 to $16,900.

“This week in the panamax market reflects a generally stable yet subdued tone with several regional nuances. The market closely mirrors typical seasonal patterns, anticipating a downturn in the coming month,” shipbroker Fearnleys wrote in a weekly note on Wednesday.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was up by 7 points, to 1,495 points and recorded a weekly rise of 7.2%.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)