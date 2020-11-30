Baltic index posts second monthly fall as lower capesize rates weigh

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index edged lower on Monday, marking its second straight month of declines, as rates fell for the capesize vessel segment.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, was down by 3 points, or 0.2%, at 1,227, snapping a nine-session rally. The index lost 4.4% this month.

The capesize index dropped 11 points, or 0.7%, to 1,522. It declined 18.8% in November.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell by $91 to $12,621.

The panamax index was down 2 points, or 0.1%, at 1,427, but gained 10.7% for the month.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, fell $20 to $12,843.

The supramax index rose by 4 points to 1,022, its highest in over a year. The index firmed 7.7% in November.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bharat Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)