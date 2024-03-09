Baltic index posts weekly gain on firm demand across vessel segments

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index rose on Friday and posted a fifth straight weekly gain, supported by rising rates across all vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was up 94 points or 4.2% to 2,345 points.

The index was up 6.4% for the week.

The capesize index gained 266 points, or 6.7%, to 4,245, touching its highest level since Dec. 14. It logged a weekly rise of 6.7%.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transports 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased by $2,205 to $35,201.

Iron ore prices dropped as lower-than-expected hot metal production, and a persistent climb in portside inventories in top consumer China weighed on market sentiment.

The panamax index added 21 points, or 1.1%, to 1,861 points and was up 8% for the week.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry about 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, were up $194 at $16,750.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index, ticked up by a point to 1,318 points.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)