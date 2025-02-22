Baltic index posts weekly gain on higher rates across segments

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index, which measures shipping rates for vessels transporting dry bulk commodities, rose on Friday and registered a weekly rise as rates across all vessel segments held strong.

The main index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, rose 40 points to 981 points, its highest since January 17. The index rose more than 18% so far this week.

The capesize index gained 74 points to 991 points. It gained 28% this week, breaking a streak of five consecutive weekly losses.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased $613 to $8,216.

Iron ore futures prices climbed to their highest levels in more than four months and headed for a weekly gain, as signs of recovery in steel consumption brightened demand outlook in top consumer China, where hopes of more stimulus revived.

The panamax index added 26 points to reach 1,170 points, its highest in over three-months. The index was up over 16% for the week.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain, rose $228 to $10,527.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index added 20 points to 886 points and posted a third straight weekly rise.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sarah Qureshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)