Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Baltic Index Rallies For Fifth Day On Stronger Capesize, Panamax Rates

Baltic Index Rallies For Fifth Day On Stronger Capesize, Panamax Rates

in Dry Bulk Market,International Shipping News 30/06/2021

Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index , tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose for the fifth straight session, boosted by robust gains in capesize and panamax vessels.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was up 94 points, or 2.8%, at 3,418.

The capesize index gained 115 points, or 2.9%, to 4,136.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased $951 to $34,299.

The panamax index was up 183 points, or 4.8%, at 4,010, its highest level June 2010.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, rose $1,640 to $36,087.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose 22 points to 2,921.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software