Baltic index records weekly gain as capesize rates climb

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index rose on Friday, squeezing its first weekly increase in four, as gains in the capesize segment overshadowed declines in rates for smaller vessels.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, rose 24 points, or 1.2%, to 2,110, on its best day since Dec. 12, and edged up 0.8% for the week.

The capesize index gained 147 points, or 4%, to 3,798, for a fifth consecutive session of gains. It climbed 11.8% for the week, also its first increase in four weeks.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transports 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased $1,215 to $31,497.

Iron ore prices dropped on Friday, as tepid near-term demand and a higher-than-expected increase in portside inventory in top consumer China undermined investor sentiment and dented buying appetite for the key steelmaking ingredient.

The panamax index dropped 61 points, or 3.5%, to its lowest since mid-November at 1,666, and was down 12.7% for the week, its worst week since July.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carries about 60,000 to 70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, fell by $550 to $14,993.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down for the 17th straight session. It fell 24 points to 1,212, and was down 11.5% for the week, its biggest weekly drop since June.

Container shipping giant Maersk is diverting all vessels from Red Sea routes around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope for the foreseeable future, it said on Friday, warning customers to prepare for significant disruption.

Tankers have been avoiding the Red Sea after the Houthi militant group stepped up maritime attacks against commercial vessels, which it said was a response to Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)