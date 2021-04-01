Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Baltic index rises as capesize rates hit 2-month high

Baltic index rises as capesize rates hit 2-month high

in Dry Bulk Market,International Shipping News 02/04/2021

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, rose on Thursday, helped by strong demand for capesize vessels.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, rose 26 points, or 1.2%, to 2,072.

The index gained nearly 50% in the first quarter.

The capesize index rose 184 points, or 8.3%, to 2,394, its highest level since Jan. 26.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes of coal and steel-making ingredient iron ore, among others, gained $1,526 to $19,853.

The panamax index fell 92 points, or 3.6%, to a more than two-week low of 2,484.

The index fell for an eighth straight session.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,00 tonnes, declined $834 at $22,354.

The supramax index fell 31 points to 1,840.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software