Baltic index rises on strong capesize rates

The Baltic Exchange’s main dry bulk sea freight index rose on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in 13 years, helped by higher demand for capesize vessels.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize vessels, rose 142 points, or 2.7%, to 5,409, its highest since September 2008.

The capesize index jumped 463 points, or 5%, to 9,752. It also hit a 13-year peak.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose $3,842 to $80,877.

“Given that freight rates are still holding strong and interest amongst buyers is still strong, the current momentum points to further gains being made in the near term,” Allied Shipbroking said in a weekly note.

The panamax index fell 43 points, or 1.1%, to 3,918, its lowest in over two weeks.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000 tonne to 70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, decreased $389 $35,259.

The supramax index rose 1 point to 3,382.

