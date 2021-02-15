Baltic index scales 2-week peak as capesizes snap losing streak

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freightindex climbed on Monday as capesize rates ended a 17-session runof losses and the panamax and supramax vessel segments achievedtheir highest levels since September 2019.

The Baltic dry index, which tracks rates forcapesize,panamax and supramax vessels ferrying dry bulk commodities, rose25 points, or 1.9%, to 1,364, its highest since Feb. 2.

The capesize index gained 19 points, or 1.5%, to1,261.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typicallytransport150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, added $153 to$10,457.

The panamax index was up 53 points, or 2.7%, at1,997,its highest level since mid-September, 2019.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carrycoalor grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, wereup $480 to $17,976.

The supramax index added 15 points to 1,232, itshighestlevel since Sept. 30, 2019.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru. Editing byJane Merriman)