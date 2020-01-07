Baltic index slides for 19th consecutive session

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index fell for the 19th straight session to an over eight-month low on lower demand across all vessel segments.

The Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels that ferry dry bulk commodities, declined 53 points, or 6.3%, to 791 points, its lowest level since April 18, 2019.

The capesize index fell 117 points, or 8.4%, to 1,271 – its lowest since May 9.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes including iron ore and coal, decreased $761 to $9,022.

The panamax index declined 45 points, or 5.1%, to 845 points, its lowest since March 14.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, dipped $404 to $7,609.

The supramax index fell 31 points to 611.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)