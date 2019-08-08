Baltic index slides for twelfth session on sluggish demand

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index extended its decline for a twelfth session in a row on Wednesday, reaching its weakest level in more than a month, hurt by a softer demand for the capesize segment.

The Baltic index, which tracks rates for ships ferrying dry bulk commodities, fell 22 points, or 1.3%, to 1,712 points, its lowest since July 4.

The capesize index slipped 131 points, or 4%, to 3,171 points, its weakest in more than a month. The index is down for the sixth straight session.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000 tonne-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $740 to $23,885.

Dalian iron ore futures on Wednesday slumped to their lowest intraday level since June 26 on weakening demand and rising supply.

The panamax index gained 32 points, or 1.8%, to 1,791 points.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, rose $252 to $14,320.

The supramax index was down 1 point at 955 points.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)