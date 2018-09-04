Baltic index slips to 8-wk low on lower rates for larger vessels

Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships transporting dry bulk commodities, fell on Monday to its lowest level in about eight weeks, on lower rates for capesize and panamax vessels.

* The overall index , which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels was down 22 points, or 1.4 percent, to its lowest since July 10 at 1,557 points.

* The capesize index dropped 60 points, or 2.2 percent to 2,672 points, its lowest since July 3.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased $378 to $20,293.

* The panamax index lost 31 points, or about 2 percent, to 1,540 points.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, fell $245 to $12,337.

* The supramax index rose 1 point to 1,133 points.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)