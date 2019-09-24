Baltic index snaps 13-session losing streak

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, rose slightly on Tuesday ending a 13-session losing streak, as higher demand for capesize vessels offset a fall in panamax demand.

The Baltic index, which reflects rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, rose 8 points, or 0.4%, to 2,116 points.

The capesize index was up 79 points, or 2%, to 3,982 points, also posting its first rise in 14 sessions.

The average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transports 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased by $467 to $30,278.

The panamax index fell 39 points, or 2%, to 1,939 points.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carries coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, dropped $314 to $15,517.

The supramax index fell by 4 points to 1,294 points.

