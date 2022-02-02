Recent News

  

Dry Bulk Market

Baltic index snaps 4-day rally on weaker rates for all vessels

in Dry Bulk Market,International Shipping News 03/02/2022

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index snapped four straight sessions of gains on Wednesday, weighed down by lower rates across all vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels, eased 21 points, or 1.5%, to 1,419.

The capesize index slipped 17 points, or 1.3%, to 1,280.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, declined by $137 to $10,616.

The panamax index dipped 46 points, or 2.5%, to 1,765, its lowest since April.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which ferry 60,000-70,000 tonne coal or grain cargoes, fell $411 to $15,885.

The supramax index fell 8 points to its lowest level since February 2021 at 1,570.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

