Baltic index snaps 9-day losing streak on capesize strength

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index rebounded on Friday to snap a nine-session losing streak as rates for the capesize segment climbed higher.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, added 19 points to 1,809 points. However, the index logged its second straight weekly fall and fell more than 7% this week.

The capesize index jumped 80 points to 2,835 points but fell more than 15% this week, marking its worst week since May.

Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes such as iron ore and coal, increased $665 to $23,509.

The panamax index fell by 20 points to 1,435 points but the index posted a weekly gain of more than 4% this week.

Average daily earnings for panamax vessels, which usually carry 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, decreased by $179 to $12,918.

Iron ore futures prices rebounded on Friday but logged their first weekly fall in three weeks, as traders cautiously awaited further fiscal stimulus announcements from top consumer China in a key press conference scheduled on Saturday.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down 5 points to 1,269.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)