Baltic index snaps 9-session winning streak on capesize weakness

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index snapped its nine-session winning streak on Friday, weighed down by lower capesize rates, but posted a second straight weekly gain.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 18 points, or about 1.7%, to 1,076, its biggest fall in two weeks.

The index, however, climbed about 2% for the week.

The capesize index fell 71 points, or about 4.4%, to 1,528. It gained 0.9% for the week.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, decreased $584 to $12,674

Iron ore futures posted weekly gains for a third week in a row, benefiting from expectations for more stimulus from top steel consumer China as it seeks to shore up its economy.

The panamax index was up 9 points at 1,193, its highest level since May 23. The index gained 4.1% for the week.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, increased $80 to $10,738.

Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose 8 points to 748.

Source: Reuters