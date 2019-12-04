Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Dry Bulk Market / Baltic index snaps eight-day winning streak

Baltic index snaps eight-day winning streak

in Dry Bulk Market,International Shipping News 05/12/2019

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index inched down on Wednesday, ending eight consecutive sessions of gains, as lower earnings for capesize vessels offset higher rates across vessel segments.

The Baltic index, which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels that ferry dry bulk commodities, fell seven points, or 0.4%, to 1,599 points.

The capesize index gained 32 points, or 1%, to 3,382 points, logging its ninth consecutive session of gains.

However, average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 170,000-180,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, declined $286 to $24,916.

Shipments of steelmaking ingredient iron ore from Brazil stood at 6.0 million tonnes, down by 516,000 tonnes from a week earlier, data compiled by Mysteel consultancy showed.

The panamax index rose 11 points, or 0.8%, to 1,326 points.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, increased $95 to $10,627.

The supramax index edged up three points to 828 points, registering its eleventh consecutive session of gains.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software