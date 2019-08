The second of the Baltic Exchange’s LNG assessments goes live on 13 August following a successful trial and approval by the Baltic Exchange Index Council. BLNG3 (Sabine/Tokyo round voyage with routing via Panama) is now available to members and subscribers at www.balticexchange.com.

BLNG2 (Sabine/Isle of Grain round voyage) moves to Public Trial.

The Baltic LNG Index is published on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1100 (London).

Source: The Baltic Briefing