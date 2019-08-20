Baltic Ports Organization joins World Ports Sustainability Program as Partners

The Baltic Ports Organization (BPO) has been welcomed into the World Ports Sustainability Program following the signing of the WPSP declaration by Mr Bogdan Ołdakowski, BPO Secretary General.

Guided by the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, the Program aims to enhance and coordinate future sustainability efforts of ports worldwide, fostering international cooperation with partners in the supply chain.

BPO was established on October 10, 1991, in Copenhagen, with an aim to facilitate cooperation among the ports and to monitor and improve the possibilities for shipping in the Baltic Sea region. Comprised of 47 members as well as friendship members, the organization’s mission is to contribute to economic, social and environmentally sustainable development of maritime transport and the port industry in the Baltic Sea region, thereby strengthening its global competitiveness.

Welcoming some of the world’s most advanced port innovators

Dr. Patrick Verhoeven, Managing Director of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) and Coordinator of the World Ports Sustainability Program commented: “We are delighted that BPO has decided to join our Program and look forward to sharing their members’ sustainability projects through the WPSP portfolio. Some of the world’s most advanced port innovators are to be found in this region , so we look forward to BPO’s active contribution towards achieving our goals.”

Bogdan Ołdakowski, Secretary General of the Baltics Port Organization said “One of the main goals of our policy “Baltic as a model region for green ports and maritime transport” is to share our experience with the port industry. Therefore, we warmly welcome the co-operation with global players within the WPSP initiative. I am sure that Baltic ports, especially the BPO Environmental Working Group, will be interested to learn how sustainable projects have been carried out in other regions.”

Source: Baltic Ports Organization