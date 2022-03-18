Baltic sea freight index gains on uptick across vessel segments

The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index climbed on Friday, helped by a rise in rates across all vessel segments.

The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, added 17 points or 0.7%, to 2,605 points.

However, the main index registered its first weekly dip in four, shedding 4.2%.

The capesize index gained one point to 2,605. But it fell 2.7% for the week.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $8 at $21,604.

Chinese iron ore futures marked their fourth consecutive weekly gain, as hopes for additional stimulus to shore up the world’s top steel producer countered worries over COVID-19 curbs and global uncertainties.

The panamax index was up 24 points, or 0.8%, at 2,874 points

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, increased $219 to $25,868.

The supramax index rose 30 points to 2,922 points.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)