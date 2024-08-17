Baltic set for first weekly gain in five on strong capesize demand

The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index marked its first weekly gain in five on Friday, helped by higher rates for capesize vessel segment.

* The overall index .BADI, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, fell 1 point, or 0.1%, to 1,691.

* The capesize index .BACI lost 5 points, or about 0.2%, to 2,537. However, the index logged a second straight weekly gain.

* Average daily earnings for capesize vessels .BATCA, which typically transport 150,000-ton cargoes, such as iron ore and coal, decreased $47 to $21,037.

* Iron ore futures fell for a fifth straight session, heading for a second weekly loss, with bearish sentiment prevailing after weaker-than-expected steel prices in top consumer China hurt the demand outlook.

* The panamax index .BPNI lost 2 points, or 0.1%, to 1,552, down for 14 straight sessions. The index logged a third straight weekly loss.

* Average daily earnings for panamax vessels .BPWT, which usually carries about 60,000-70,000 tons of coal or grain cargo, decreased $19 to $13,970.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index .BSIS was up 4 points, or 0.3%, at 1,304.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru;)