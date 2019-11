Baltic supports The Mission to Seafarers with ‘Tap for Change’ this Christmas

The Mission to Seafarers provides help and support to the 1.5 million crewmen and women who face danger every day to keep our global economy afloat.

To support their mission during this Christmas period, the Baltic Exchange will be displaying a contactless donation box in reception for donations to the charity from 2 – 9 December 2019.

All donations are gratefully welcomed.

Source: The Baltic Exchange