Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Baltic-UK Continent MR tanker rates at 17-month high on ice restrictions

Baltic-UK Continent MR tanker rates at 17-month high on ice restrictions

in International Shipping News 23/01/2019

Freight rates to carry a 40,000 mt clean petroleum product cargo from the Baltic Sea to the UK Continent on a medium range tanker have risen to a 17-month high of $17.39/mt on tight ice-class tonnage availability.

Rates have more than doubled from a low of $8.20/mt on September 24.

Ports in the region are enforcing ice-class restrictions, curtailing vessel availability.

Some vessels “cannot go to Finland due to an issue in how they calculate ice class measurements, which takes away a fair amount of ice-ships from the equation” a source said.
Source: Platts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software