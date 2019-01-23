Baltic-UK Continent MR tanker rates at 17-month high on ice restrictions

Freight rates to carry a 40,000 mt clean petroleum product cargo from the Baltic Sea to the UK Continent on a medium range tanker have risen to a 17-month high of $17.39/mt on tight ice-class tonnage availability.

Rates have more than doubled from a low of $8.20/mt on September 24.

Ports in the region are enforcing ice-class restrictions, curtailing vessel availability.

Some vessels “cannot go to Finland due to an issue in how they calculate ice class measurements, which takes away a fair amount of ice-ships from the equation” a source said.

Source: Platts