Baltic-UKC 30 kt freight rate spread at record high amid ice-class shortage

The spread in freight rates to carry a 30,000 mt clean petroleum product cargo on a Handysize tanker between the Baltic-UK Continent and cross-UKC assessments hit an all-time high of $7.07/mt Monday, amid a lack of ice class tonnage.

Cargoes dispatched from Russian ports, the most affected by ice restrictions, have risen year on year, increasing demand without a corresponding increase in supply of ice-class tonnage. This includes, for example, diesel cargoes loaded out of Primorsk.

“This year there are lots of Handysize stems out of Russia requiring ice-class vessels so the number is very limited,” according to a charterer. “Congestion in the ARA region has tied up a lot of vessels as there are delays in discharging.”

S&P Global Platts assessed the Baltic-UKC rate higher Monday at $16.12/mt, or Worldscale 197.5 on a 2019 flat rates basis, while cross-UKC rates dropped to $9.05/mt, or w155. Typically the spread between the two rates is around w10, with the current difference of w42.50 unprecedented.

Differential between Baltic-UKC and UKC-UKC clean tanker freight rates on a 30 kt basis

Ice restrictions have also affected Medium Range tankers for which ice-class tonnage is ever more scarce. As such, charterers have looked to Handysize vessels to cover stems previously loaded on to larger vessels. This has in turn led to an increased shortage of ships within that segment and the corresponding increase in rates.

“The issue lies in the lack of ice-class vessels,” said a shipbroker, who focuses on vessels in the Baltic Sea. “Ice-class tonnage can be defined as the minimum requirement in terms of vessel specifications such as hull design and engine performance in order for a vessel to access certain ports in the Baltic Sea during times of ice, predominantly in the winter months.”

“Not all vessels are equipped to access these ports and as such the supply of tonnage dwindles once ice settles in and ports such as St. Petersburg or Primorsk enforce ice restrictions.”

With the ice season expected to last until March, shipowners not only have the upper hand in terms of available supply of tonnage but also time on their hands, with conditions combining for a potential continued increase in freight rates on a 30 kt basis on the Baltic-UKC route. The impact will continue to be felt by charterers.

Source: Platts