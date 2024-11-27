Recent News

  

Bangladesh awards tender to Vitol for two Dec delivery LNG cargoes, sources say

Bangladesh’s Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Co Ltd (RPGCL) has awarded a tender for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes to trading house Vitol, a Petrobangla official and an industry source said.

The LNG cargoes were bought at $14.55 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for Dec. 20-21 delivery, and at $14.42/mmBtu for Dec. 27-28 delivery, said the official, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Vitol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RPGCL, which is a subsidiary of Petrobangla, had in mid-November issued a tender seeking the two cargoes. It also sought a third cargo for delivery on Dec. 30-31.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

